Dear M & M: What should I look for in a credit card processing company? — Bill

Dear Bill: If COVID-19 taught us one thing, everyone needs to figure out a way to continue to do business 24 hours a day, 7 days a week selling something online.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?