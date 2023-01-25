Dear M & M: Do I really need a marketing plan? I was thinking about just taking out a few ads to see if I can get some more business. - Jan
Dear Jan: A Marketing Plan is essential. It will tell you a lot before you make any decisions to buy any advertising. The first question is geographically where you are doing business? If your customer is in Willcox or Sierra Vista what is the best way to reach them? You can have primary and secondary markets. Anyone selling online is selling across the United States. Have you considered selling to other countries?
In addition to where you are doing business one needs to consider who you want to do business with. Your plan needs to be able to be measured to see if it works. If you spend $1,000 how many customers did you get and did you at least cover the cost of the ad? What is your competition doing and what will they do to react to your ad trying to get their customers?
Remember your customer receives information through various channels. Is it radio, newspaper or social media? What message will you tell them to get them to make a purchase, visit your store or attend your event? Do you even know what you want them to do? Are they ready, willing and able to make a purchase?
A marketing plan is exactly that. Your plan. Think about what is the best way to reach your customer, how do they receive messages, how much can you spend, and how are you going to monitor it? Exactly who are you trying to get to buy your stuff?
