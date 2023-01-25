Dear M & M: Do I really need a marketing plan? I was thinking about just taking out a few ads to see if I can get some more business. - Jan

Dear Jan: A Marketing Plan is essential. It will tell you a lot before you make any decisions to buy any advertising. The first question is geographically where you are doing business? If your customer is in Willcox or Sierra Vista what is the best way to reach them? You can have primary and secondary markets. Anyone selling online is selling across the United States. Have you considered selling to other countries?

