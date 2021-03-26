Dear M & M: Should I trademark my business name? – Dan
Dear Dan: The name of your company probably is one of your most valuable business assets. If the competition starts using your name, you probably wouldn’t be too happy. A registered trade name with the US Patent and Trademarks office gives you the exclusive right to use it and go after anyone without your authorization uses it. It will be up to you to monitor the uses of your name in connection with goods and services being sold. It will also be up to you to take any action against unauthorized use.
Protection begins with filing a lawsuit in federal court. Remember, this only protects you in the United States as each county has their own set of rules and regulations in regards to this area of the law. In addition, state trademarks are generally only protected in the state the application was submitted or the state that granted trademark privileges in.
Start with a search to see if anyone has already registered the name you are trying to use. The Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS) is where you will go to see if your name is available. To reserve your trade name in the state of Arizona the Secretary of State is where you will go to search if it is already in use and where you will go to register. https://azsos.gov/business/trade-names-trademarks is the website to do this at as this office is virtual during the pandemic.
If you are going to become a corporation in Arizona you can reserve your name with the Arizona Corporate Commission. Arizona Corporation Commission Corporations Division 1300 West Washington Street Phoenix, Arizona 85007 www.azcc.gov (602) 542-3026. Note that the Arizona Corporation Commission does not register or reserve trade names. For trade name registration, contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 602-542-6187.
Source: www.azsos.gov