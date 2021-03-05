Dear M & M: Should I hire an accountant or just do it myself? – Dale
Dear Dale: Every business needs to have something in place to enable them to track every financial transaction that takes place in their business. Once an accounting system is set up you still need to have a process in place to record or enter transactions from payroll to making purchases. Don’t forget.
How are you going to handle income from credit card transactions to accounts payable or even handle and record cash transactions? Finally, preparing all sorts of timely tax reports to financial statements from comparing last weeks’ sales results to forecasting next weeks’ sales expectations work has to be done.
Decisions made from hiring a person to do this as an employee to paying for a certified public accountant (CPA), bookkeeper or an outside company to just do payroll need to be made.
Let’s say I am a plumber. Could I make more money as a plumber than doing data entry recording financial transactions in a software program I don’t even know how to use? Would the money spent on software cost more than paying someone to do it?
Accounting, bookkeeping, filing tax documents and preparing financial statements are important. Making certain accounting decisions from record keeping to reporting is on you. Making certain this is being done correctly and on time is important. You are responsible not the record keeper, CPA or bookkeeper.
Tax information sent to the IRS about your business is your responsibility as the business owner. Whoever you have doing your accounting, make sure it is correct. Do you have the skills, knowledge or time to do this yourself? Decisions from the cost to hiring an employee or an outside service doesn’t shift responsibility.
When you present the financial statements to a bank, file your tax return, submit invoices to a government procurement official, or any other such use, you will be the one signing the document. You are the responsible party.
Source: SCORE
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.