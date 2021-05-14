Dear M & M: Now what can I do? COVID has changed the way people shop. My old model of the way I was going about doing business doesn’t work anymore? — Dave
Dear Dave: The first step is to take a long hard look at what you are doing. Do you do whatever it is you have to do to keep it open or do you shut it down? Some massive indicators or fatal signs to pay attention to include some of the following key areas. Sales profits are not covering expenses and I am using personal credit cards to keep the business going. Substitute products are way better than what I am selling. It seems I love my products more than customers do. I am developing health problems worrying about all of this.
The costs to fix the problem is more than you will ever get back. Not understanding or having the knowledge or care to learn how to move more to an online platform can be a sign. A business owner once said, “The more I dig the bigger the hole gets”. Sometimes it’s OK to just stop digging. Thomas Edison said, “The only time you fail is if it was the last attempt”.
It is OK to sell the assets and start something new. From Sears to Kmart to the small independent storefront that closed last week, businesses close all the time. Market conditions, consumer trends, product development and operating models are continually shifting. Selling a product or service all comes down to three things. Are people ready, willing and able to buy.
If your business doesn’t have enough customers that are ready, willing and able to buy to offset expenses to keep the business going, it’s time to stop digging. Do something else.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.