Dear M & M: How do I know if my services or products require a sales tax license in Arizona? – Bill
Dear Bill: If you conduct the following businesses activities in Arizona you are subject to Transaction Privilege Taxes (TPT) and must be licensed: retail sales, restaurants/bars, hotel/motel, commercial Leasing, amusements, personal property rental, contracting, metal mining, transportation, nonmetal mining, job printing, publishing, utilities, telecommunications and private rail car.
If you are making out-of-state purchases and using products or services, check with the Arizona State Department of Revenue to see if there are any “use” taxes you might be liable for. Starting Oct. 1, 2019, remote sellers or marketplace facilitators must begin filing and paying (TPT).
A remote seller is someone who does not have a physical presence and is selling products or services in a particular area. If you are a remote seller (under the new legislation recently passed), if annual gross receipts are more than $200,000 in 2019, $150,000 in 2020 and $100,000 thereafter, you are required to file and pay. In addition, marketplace facilitator sales made through platforms on the sellers behalf are required to collect and remit (TPT) on taxable sales if gross receipts are more than $100,000 in 2019.
A marketplace facilitator is a business or organization that contracts with third parties to sell goods and services on its platform and facilitates retail sales. Marketplace facilitators enable these sales by listing the products, taking the payments, collecting receipts, and in some cases assisting in shipment.
Beware, taxpayers required to file an electronic return face penalties for not filing and paying electronically exist even if you have zero liability, no sales or filed a paper return.
If you are uncertain or unclear if your business is required to have a license and needs to collect, report or pay sales taxes write the Arizona Department of Revenue a letter and request a ruling. Their address is: Arizona Department of Revenue Taxpayer Services, 1600 W. Monroe St., Phoenix, AZ 85007. Source: (Arizona Department of Revenue).
