Dear M & M: What are some important trends a business owner should explore looking forward to conducting business in 2023? — Dan
Dear Dan: According to the Small Business Administration more than half of global internet users go online every week to buy something. Social media is emerging as a serious player selling and marketing on many of these platforms.
If you are not engaged it might be a good time to adjust your sales funnels to capture some of this market. It’s not time to put a fork in brick and mortar. According to the SBA 61% of the people buying still want to try it on. The technology is available to try on your clothes virtually. It still is all about customer engagement and making a shopping experience a good one.
Do you have chat boxes and voice searches available on your websites? Sustainability is important also. According to the latest SBA survey 76% of consumers made a conscious effort to support businesses that take environmental responsibility in what they are doing.
Finally, are you doing all you can to securely protect your customers’ information? Reputable payment systems ensuring Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certifications on your transactions are some of the things you need to be doing.
Whether online or in store a customer’s experience has to be a major focus of your selling efforts.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone