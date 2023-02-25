Dear M & M: What are some important trends a business owner should explore looking forward to conducting business in 2023? — Dan

Dear Dan: According to the Small Business Administration more than half of global internet users go online every week to buy something. Social media is emerging as a serious player selling and marketing on many of these platforms.

