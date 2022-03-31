Dear M & M: I am starting a business and know nothing about credit card processing. Help! – Dave
Dear Dave: Let’s start with some things you shouldn’t do. Do not sign any long-term commitments or agreements with anyone. This industry is continually on the change and is evolving daily.
From rates charged to use them to the cost of the equipment to include the software to make it all work, you want to check with several third-party credit card processors to find which one will work best for your situation.
Start by looking at what sort of a document (end of the month statement) will be sent from them to you to see all your transactions that were processed. Is it clear, understandable and did they charge what they said it was going to be? Better yet, can you even understand it? Bottom line what is it going to cost you to use them?
From equipment costs to software updates you need to understand what is this going to cost you. Other fees like flat rate transaction fees, percent of sales fees, reward card extra fees, cost associated with not being able to swipe the card and having to punch in the numbers on the card on a key pad and end of the month statements are just some of the other costs that you will be charged.
All these extra charges will all add up fast. Credit card or debit card processors are working both ends of this. They get money from the person using their card to make a purchase in interest and service fees and take money from the merchant who uses the card to process the payment.
Google is your buddy. Check out credit card processing merchants online and read the various fees charged by each company. Before you make a decision call an 800 help line/customer service number and see just how helpful they really are.