Dear M & M: 2022 has just started. What are some of the hottest trends I should know about to make my business more successful? - Betty
Dear Betty: Most of the latest and greatest trends have been talked about for the last five years. I think in 2022, if you are not already onboard you will miss out on the opportunities you have been warned about.
Here they are in no particular order. The shift towards e-commerce will be more prevalent than ever. The shift from selling to your town to selling nationwide will be more important. You will need to engage not only nationally across the United States, but globally across the planet.
Marketing to the world will be through the use of mobile apps. From Google adding text messaging directly to the end user, all forms of online communication will be important. Companies that have secure and safe online transition processes will be in the forefront. Creating privacy statements, providing safe and secure transitions to include protection of customers information will be another key to success.
Finally, although they have been saying it for the past few years, people want to do business with eco-friendly and socially responsible companies. In 2022, more and more consumers will seek out companies that are socially responsible that have a concern for the environment and the people that live in it.
Don’t forget, as we transition to more and more automation with online platforms, make some room or allow for human interaction within your system. We still want to talk to a person if we have a problem or need an answer to a simple question.
Take a good look at your company through the eyes of a customer. Do you like what you see? Are you creating the kind of a place you want to shop at?