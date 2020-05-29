Dear M & M: What do I do if an employee refuses to come back to work? – Bill
Dear Bill: An employee’s refusal to come back to work will likely cause any employer to consider a list of actions to take. It could range from termination to allowing them to consider teleworking from home. Paycheck Protection Programs have guidelines for employers to follow if workers refuse to come back to work (read guidelines or ask for clarification or help from your lender). All employers need to consider if the employee’s refusal is reasonable in light of the measures you as the employer have taken to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the workplace. Does the employee have a disability that is covered that must be accommodated for? Is the employee entitled to extended leave? It is very important to not navigate these waters alone if you are the employer. All employers should seek counsel with qualified professionals every step of the way. An employee generally does not have the right to refuse work because they believe a potentially unsafe condition like extracting COVID-19 exists. If an employee has asked for and if one the conditions below exist as an employer you should take every precaution to eliminate any of the following concerns and do not take discriminate action against the employee if a potential hazard is in the workplace and an employee in “good faith” believes imminent danger exists. Especially, if you have failed or refused to take care of it. Once again, if a “reasonable” person would agree that there is a “real danger” and there isn’t time to get the hazard corrected through appropriate channels (OSHA, state or city health officials) the employee “might” have a case to not come back until the situation is remedied. Every employer should have some policies in place that every employee knows about and understands. Temperature checks, issuing personal protection equipment, social distancing, implementation of cleaning programs along with a list of your policies and plans need to be part of your going back to work. Conducting risk assessments establishing a COVID-19 re-entry task force within your own organization might be a wise move. Individual assessments on why an employee refuses to come back to work needs to be conducted, documented and saved.