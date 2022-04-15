Dear M & M: Everyone is quitting. How do I keep my employees? — Dan
Dear Dan: They are calling this “The Great American Resignation.” More people than ever before have quit their jobs in the past few months. Yet unemployment is at one of the lowest rates ever at 3.6%. Let’s look at what people say about why they are quitting.
According to the latest poll from a Bloomberg Marketplace report 1 in 5 workers quit their job last year. Reasons cited are low pay, disrespect and with no advancement possibilities on the horizon.
Yet, the No.1 reason for quitting a job was management problems. Some other reasons for quitting were child care, COVID restrictions, poor benefits, working too many hours or possibility of getting a better salary elsewhere.
It starts with a conversation. You need to show you care about them and appreciate them. Do you even know if your employees are unhappy? Do you know they are looking for something else? What are you willing to do to keep them?
Not everyone is a good fit. A bad employee who isn’t doing your organization any good should quit. Be cautious of the people that stayed. Don’t make them do extra work or have to pick up the slack because someone else quit.
People want flexibility. Can you give some? Does every job require them to work 8 to 8 with an hour lunch? I understand the work has to get done. Are you making it a place they want to be or somewhere they have to go to drudge through their day to get a check?
