Dear M & M: I am thinking about starting a business. Any thoughts on things to consider before I take this leap? – John
Dear John: Probably one of the first things a person should do is market research.
Are there enough people ready, willing and able to buy? Who else is already selling it? How hard will it be for new competition to enter my market? Are there any disrupting technologies or processes that can affect me going to happen soon? Is this just a fad or short-lived trend that will not sustain itself into next year or beyond?
Finally, we need to get into the numbers. How many widgets do you need to sell to turn a profit? How much money do you need to spend to get into this business?
Ask yourself the question: Could I spend this money somewhere else and get a better rate of return? You are going to be spending a lot of time in this new venture. Do you even like doing it?
I always start with a cash flow template. The first column is how much money I have to spend on this. Right below that you need to list exactly what you are going to spend the money on. What am I going to have to buy just to get started?
Then start filling in other expenses from wages to insurance. Finally, it’s time to forecast sales and expectations. Do you have enough margin after paying for the costs of your goods to cover all the other expenses to make a profit?