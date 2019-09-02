Dear M&M: Can you explain sales taxes and how it all works? – Dan
Dear Dan: Every state, county and city has different tax rates as well as different items or things that are considered taxable. Remember there are property taxes, income taxes, payroll taxes and probably a few more reasons to be taxed. We are going to discuss sales taxes or taxes levied when you buy something. In Arizona, to confuse the matter more we call sales taxes a Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT). Transaction privilege tax (TPT) is a tax on a vendor for the privilege of doing business in the state of Arizona. “Arizona originally adopted TPT in 1933 when the rate for selling tangible personal property at retail was 2 percent. That rate is currently 5.6 percent. On top of the state TPT, there may be one or more local TPTs, as well as one or more special district taxes, each of which can range between 0 percent and 5.6 percent. Currently, combined TPT rates in Arizona range from 5.6 percent to 11.2 percent, depending on the location of the sale. (Source: Avalara Tax Compliance).” As a business owner selling taxable goods or services in Arizona, you are responsible for remitting gross receipts taxes levied on you for the privilege of conducting business in the state. TPT in Arizona is administered by the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR). The cost of TPT may be passed on to your customers, but it’s your responsibility to manage your taxes and remain in compliance with state and local laws. Failure to do so can lead to penalties and interest charges. The rate applied to a sale is dependent on the location of the sale. So if the sale takes place in Bisbee you pay the city rates for Bisbee, Cochise County rates and the state of Arizona because you were in all three places. The Arizona Department of Revenue collects the monies and acts as the agency to process TPT’s in Arizona. You as a business owner conducting business in Arizona are responsible to pay sales taxes on goods and sometimes services you provide. Generally speaking tangible property has some sort of a sales tax or “transaction privilege tax” levied when a sale takes place. Arizona is an origin-based state. This means you’re responsible for applying the TPT rate determined by the ship-from address on all taxable sales. TPT is imposed under 16 separate business classifications: amusement, commercial lease, job printing, membership camping, mining, owner builder sales, personal property rental, pipeline, prime contracting, private car line, publication, restaurant, retail, telecommunications, transient lodging, transporting, and utilities.
In addition, there are use taxes and special rules regulating online sales. Please check with your accountant, city, county or the state of Arizona if you are uncertain. Fines for being out of compliance, not filing on time or submitting late payments are severe.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.