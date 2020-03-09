Dear M & M: What are some frequently asked questions concerning small businesses in the U.S.? – Dan
Dear Dan: The Office of Advocacy of the U.S. Small Business Administration is the independent voice for small businesses within the federal government, the watchdog of the Regulatory Flexibility Act, and a source of small business statistics and research. Advocacy advances the views and concerns of small business before Congress, the White House, federal agencies, federal courts, and state policymakers. Annually, they publish frequently asked questions.
The following is a current publication answering frequently asked questions:
WHAT IS A SMALL BUSINESS? The SBA Office of Advocacy defines a small business as an independent business with fewer than 500 employees.
WHAT PERCENT OF NET NEW JOBS DO SMALL BUSINESSES CREATE? Small businesses accounted for 65% of net new jobs.
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Business Employment Dynamics 200-2018.
SMALL BUSINESSES COMPRISE: 99.9% of all firms, 99.7% of all firms with paid employees, 97.5% of exporting firms (280,229 small exporters), 33.3% of known export value ($429.3 billion out of $1.3 trillion), 47.3% of private sector employees (60 million out of 126.8 million employees), 40.7% of private-sector payroll Sources: U.S. Census Bureau: Statistics of US Businesses and Non-employer Statistics. International Trade Administration.
HOW MANY FIRMS ARE THERE IN THE U.S.? There are 30.7 million small businesses in the U.S., 81% have no employees, and 19% have paid employees, Sources: U.S. Census Bureau: Statistics of US Businesses and Non-employer Statistics 2016.
STARTUPS AND CLOSURES: In 2016, 400,000 firms closed and 433,000 started up. Source: U.S. Census Bureau: Business Dynamics Statistics 2016.
WHAT ARE THE DEMOGRAPHICS OF U.S. FIRMS? All firms: 27,626,360; Minority: 7,952,386; American Indian and Alaska Native: 272,919; Asian: 1,917,902; Black or African American: 2,584,403; Hispanic: 3,305,873; Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander: 54,749; Female: 9,878,397; Equally Male/Female: 2,456,386; Veteran: 2,521,682; Publicly held and other unclassifiable firms: 446,980. Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Survey of Business Owners 2012.
