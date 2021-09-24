If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Dear M & M: Can you explain financial ratios and their importance? – Jack
Dear Jack: Businesses should be aware of at least the top financial ratios and have an understanding on what their business ratio or number is. The following ratios in no particular order of importance are all important to every business.
An important financial ratio, one you should understand and know what your number is, is called the working capital ratio. It reveals a company’s ability to pay its current liabilities. It measures your ability to pay off debt within a year. If your organization had $6 million in current assets and $3 million in current liabilities your ratio would be 2/1, showing you had $2 for every $1 owed.
Another good financial ratio is called profit margin on sales. Computing net profit margin divided by sales will give you that number. An example would be as follows. Using your company’s income statements, you determine your company has $1 million in net sales. Subtracting cost of goods, payroll, operating expenses like rent, insurance and administrative expenses you will get net profit or loss. Net profit divided by net sale will give you your profit margin on sales. In our example net sales of $1 million divided by net profit of $50,000 you would have a net profit margin of .05 or 5%.
Remember, every industry has standards. This is really a barometer to see how your company is performing. Earnings per share, inventory turnover and accounts payable turnover are just a few other important ratios to understand and know your company’s number. Is your business making the grade and what does your report card look like?