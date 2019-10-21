Dear M & M: Can you give me five things a business needs to succeed?
– Dan
Dear Dan: It is situational and not everyone’s needs will be the same. However, if I were to list five things needed to be successful in business, they would be the following.
It starts with a need. Does anyone want to buy your stuff or service? Are there substitute products that are cheaper, last longer or do it better? Will people pay you money to get what you are selling? You must be fulfilling a need in the marketplace.
The second item is experience. Have you ever owned a restaurant? Have you ever managed a restaurant? Have you ever worked in a restaurant? Wrong Answer: “no or none of the above, but I like to eat in them”. Nothing is going to replace some knowledge or practical experience in whatever you are trying to do. Not to say you might be successful not knowing everything about your industry, but the more experience one has the better chance to succeed.
A third need is adequate resources. Do you have the people, money, building and machines? Obtaining an adequate source for financing if additional monies are required is crucial. Is the building outdated or perhaps in a bad location or not even suited for your needs? Do you have enough and the right inventory? Do your fixtures display your products adequately? Are the delivery trucks reliable? Do you have all the equipment needed to be able to deliver?
The fourth thing everyone should have is a solid business plan. Have you thought out your name? Have you developed a marketing strategy? Have you done market research and found you have enough paying consumers in your geographic region that you are conducting business in or willingness to make an online purchase? Does your cash flow statement show income exceeding expenses? All of these questions can be answered in a solid business plan.
Finally, rounding it out at number five. Do you have the drive, passion and willingness to stick it out? Are you willing to spend a few years of your life like most people won’t, so you can live the rest of your life like most people can’t? Remember, “The only time you fail if it was the last attempt”. — William Strong
As stated earlier, there are no guarantees in business that you will be successful. All one can hope to do is to mitigate some of the risk. Hopefully, the five items above will mitigate some of the problem areas most businesses face.
