Dear M & M: We are becoming a more global society and what happens around the world affects the United States more every day. What are some forecasted global trends we should be aware of going forward? — Janice
Dear Janice: Sometimes it is good to look around the world to see forecasted outcomes as we are all becoming more connected. Below is Euromonitor’s forecast of world expectations in growth, inflation and GDP for the rest of 2023 and into 2024:
“Global inflation is forecast to moderate in 2023-2024. The global inflation rate is forecast to reach 6.9% in 2023 and moderate to 4.4% in 2024. Slower economic growth, stable commodity prices and supply chain improvements will contribute to the slower price growth.
“However, the inflation rate for 2023-2024 remains above central banks’ targets and tighter monetary policy is expected to continue. Higher energy costs in the second half of 2023, tight labor markets (number of job openings available exceeding number of workers available) that drive up services inflation, and ongoing globalization reset which could offset some of the efficiency gains in the global supply chains are among the key risks that could increase inflationary pressures in 2023-2024.
“Inflation in the U.S. is predicted to reach 4.2% in 2023 and ease to 2.5% in 2024. Normalization of the energy prices and tighter monetary policy set by the Federal Reserve are contributing to the moderating inflation. Tight labor markets are forecast to be among the major headwinds pushing up inflationary pressures in 2023-2024.
“Let’s take a look at some other countries to see what forecasted economic outlooks are predicted.
“Inflation in China is forecast to reach 2.4% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024. Inflationary pressures in China remain mild despite the reopening of the economy and faster-than-expected GDP growth in Q1 2023. Chinese households remain cautious, owing to weak income and labor market prospects. Lower energy and metal prices also contributed to the declining producer prices in Q1 2023, further easing inflationary pressures.
“Inflation risks in the Eurozone have eased largely due to the stabilization of the energy prices. Inflation in the largest Eurozone economies, Germany and France, is forecast to reach 6.4% and 5.2%, respectively, in 2023.
“Still high volatility in the energy markets, rising prices of services and the phase-out of government subsidies that helped to ease inflationary pressures for households continue to keep inflation above central banks’ targets. Inflation in India is forecast to reach 5.2% in 2023 and moderate to 4.6% in 2024. Softer food and energy prices helped to cap price growth and keep inflation within the target of the Reserve Bank of India in Q1 2023.
“Weaker household spending amid higher borrowing costs, fading pent-up demand and weaker global commodity prices are expected to further contribute to the moderating inflation.
“The inflation rate in Brazil is forecast to reach 5.1% in 2023 and ease to 4.6% in 2024. Moderating energy and food prices, slower economic growth, weaker consumer demand and higher interest rates contribute to the slower price growth. In response to the cooling inflation, Brazil’s central bank kept the base interest rate unchanged at 13.75% during its latest meeting in May 2023.”
Source: Euromonitor International 2023-24 forecast
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone