Dear M & M: I am going to set up a meeting with my bank to enquire about a business loan. What should I have prepared to take along to the first meeting? — Jack
Dear Jack: Ask your lender to send you a loan package. Inside that package you should see a list of documents and paperwork required to obtain a business loan.
Generally, every bank will be asking the same questions or want the same information. Sometimes they want it in their format. Besides completing a business plan include a cash flow statement showing what you will spend the money on and how you will pay it back.
For the first year show monthly cash flows. Years two and three I would choose to do monthly projects as well. Some lenders might accept quarterly cash flow forecasting.
A typical list of business information a lender will want: Last three fiscal year-end financial statements (to include balance sheet and income statement), last three federal tax returns (to include all pages, schedules, statements and K-1s), interim financial statements (no older than 60 days, to include balance sheet and income statement), accounts receivable aging and listing, accounts payable aging and listing, inventory list (same date as business interim financial statements), business debt schedule and the past three months of bank statements if you are a new customer to that bank.
The bank most likely will require principal or guarantor information for anyone who has ownership interest in the company; personal financial statements (less than 60 days old) and the last three years' federal tax returns (to include all pages, schedules, statements and K-1s and W-2s (needed for outside income).
Remember, the most important part is knowing exactly how much you need, show what you are going to spend the money on and finally, show how you are going to pay it back. If you get turned down, find out why. You might be able to fix it.