Dear M & M: I’ve been thinking about starting a business. Any steps or thoughts to help? – Bill
Dear Bill: Just as each business is unique to itself, steps to start could vary significantly.
With that being said the following would apply to most business starts today. I would start by identifying is there a need in the marketplace for what I am trying to do? Do I have a better mousetrap or am I solving a problem in a specific geographical location that is underserved or the level of service is unmet?
Once you determine the need, let’s talk about the money. Do I have access to the right amount of capital to open? Most importantly, if I spend any money on doing this can I get it back? What is my rate of return? Could I spend the money on something else and get a better return? If I need more money to keep it going, do you have it?
Now we have to determine what is the best location. Can I do this out of my home or do I need a physical location? Am I destination driven? Will they find me anyway? Are they willing to go out of their way to find me?
Location, location, location are sometimes said to be the three most important considerations to launch any business. In addition, there are a lot of licensing requirements for every business to consider. Professional specialized licensing requirements to become a dentist or an electrician need to be obtained.
Remember other licensing requirements from city sales taxes to a city business license might be needed. Legal entity decisions, Employer Identification Numbers, permits to hang a sign, occupancy permits and workman’s compensation insurance are just some of the other licensing, permits or insurances you will need.
Summing this up at the end of the day. I’d start with a good, comprehensive business plan to determine specifically what you need to start your business.