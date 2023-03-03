Dear M & M: Am I really covered if someone signs a release of liability? — Joan
Dear Joan: Generally, a release of liability — or commonly called a hold harmless agreement — is a contract in which one party does not hold the other party liable for damages or injury.
Usually the party who agrees to waive future claims is called the releaser. The releaser claims to understand the risks involved and agrees to not sue for any damages caused. Remember there are always exceptions, and different interpretations to any contract always exist. Deliberate acts and gross negligence can make you liable for your actions even if a liability waiver was signed. Inherent risks can severely limit opportunities to make the business owner responsible for some acts.
The example I always give is playing blackjack at a casino is always risky. There is no guarantee if you lose your money you can’t sue the casino to get your money back. Don’t forget to check your insurance company. The best way to possibly cover losses if you are sued might be an insurance policy.
If you have a high-risk business and feel you have some liability, it is highly recommended to get legal help.
