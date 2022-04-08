Dear M & M: Can you give us a recap on goal setting and why it's important? — Joe
Dear Joe: Stephen Kellogg once said, “It’s better to be at the bottom of the ladder you want to climb than at the top of the one you don’t.”
Obviously, one needs to know what direction you are headed in any business and what ladder you end up on. When setting goals I always use the formula from X to Y by Z.
What does that mean? Let's say I want to set a goal to lose weight. At the end of 30 days you ask me how my goal to lose weight is going. I replied I didn't say how much I wanted to lose so I am still working on it.
I should have been more specific. My goal should have been to go from 190 pounds to 180 pounds in the next 60 days. From X (190) to Y (180) by Z (60 days).
Goals are important. Setting an amount from something to something in a fixed time will allow you to measure how you are doing.
Another key point is to aim high. Don't set the bar so low you just have to step over it. Make it uncomfortably hard. I am not a fan of SMART goal setting (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and timebound). I understand we need to be able to accomplish a goal. I'd rather spend my time stretching for something I might be able to obtain than playing it safe.
Let's say the goal was to generate $1 million in sales and we only did $500,000. Better to set the goal high rather than setting a goal to reach $250,000 and reaching it because we knew it was achievable.
Setting goals is important for everyone. I challenge you to set some high goals. Don't take the easy way out on this one.
Once you accomplish a goal, set another one. Climb another ladder.