Dear M & M: Is there a grant out there to help me start my business?
– Jan
Dear Jan: The federal government generally offers grants only to nonprofits, educational institutions, and state and local governments.
Sometimes, nonprofits and state or local governments offer economic development grants directly to small businesses. Check with your local and state government for local grant opportunities.
A trusted place to search is grants.gov for federal grants that might apply to your business. If your small business is engaged in scientific research and development, you may qualify for federal grants under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.
Bob Mucci who works for the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) at Cochise College’s Downtown Center would be your point of contact for additional information about (SBIR) and (STTR) grants. His email is muccir@cochise.edu or call 520-515-5478 at Cochise College’s Small Business Development Center. These programs encourage small firms to undertake scientific research that helps meet federal research and development objectives and have high potential for commercialization if successful. The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) provides financial awards to state and territory governments in order to help small businesses with export development.
In Arizona, the Arizona Commerce Authority Trade program is run by Kevin O’Shea. Kevin can be contacted at kevino@azcommerce.com for more information about Arizona’s STEP Grant called the AZSTEP.
Every now and then specialized programs are available in designated areas that can provide funds for specific things. Once such grant in Cochise County that is available repurposing brownfields. Dan Coxworth, Director of Development Services at Cochise County is the point of contact for this particular grant. This particular Brownfield site reuse and revitalization plan is used to support economic development activities revitalizing and cleaning brownfields transforming blighted areas from a liability to an asset to benefit the community.
Dan can be contacted at dcoxworth@cochise.az.gov or by calling 520-432-9300 for more information.
Generally speaking, you are going to have a hard time finding a grant to start that business. Cochise College Small Business Development Center at the College’s Downtown Center is funded by the Small Business Administration and Cochise College. It is a free service to help you start, grow or sustain your business. I would start there.
The SBDC does not have a grant to help you start your business, but we can provide at no cost business counseling services to start, grow or sustain your business. To contact the Small Business Development Center, call 520-515-5478 to set an appointment with one of the counselors. Source: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/grants/grants-programs-eligibility
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.