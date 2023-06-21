Dear M & M: What is a company’s gross margin? Is that what I pay taxes on? — Debby
Dear Debby: Gross margin is a measurement used to determine how much is left over to pay other bills after sales. That would include what was spent to manufacture, buy or create a product or service. The formula used to calculate gross margin is sales minus cost of goods.
Cost of goods include items such as labor and materials to produce the goods. Generally, the higher a company’s gross margin is better. This means it has more money to pay other bills not directly associated with the cost of goods sold.
Other expenses not directly tied to the cost of goods would be insurance, accounting, electricity expenses not related to the manufacturing or the actual costs to assemble. If electricity was used to run the machine that made the product it would be considered as a cost of goods. However, if the electricity was used in the building that processed billing and took payment once the goods were sold, that was not part of the cost to produce.
A company pays taxes on net profit. That would be considering all expenses a company accrued. You do not pay taxes on gross margin because there are other expenses to deduct to determine net profit.
You pay taxes on net income. You want to know what it costs you to produce whatever you are selling. That’s why gross margin is important. Remember, gross margin is a profitability measurement. Enabling you to determine how much money you have left over to cover other expenses.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone