Dear M & M: What is a company’s gross margin? Is that what I pay taxes on? — Debby

Dear Debby: Gross margin is a measurement used to determine how much is left over to pay other bills after sales. That would include what was spent to manufacture, buy or create a product or service. The formula used to calculate gross margin is sales minus cost of goods.

