Dear M&M: I think I have created the next great invention. How do we go about getting a patent? — Dave
Dear Dave: “There are three types of patents:
1) Utility patents may be granted to anyone who invents or discovers any new and useful process, machine, article of manufacture or composition of matter, or any new and useful improvement thereof;
2) Design patents may be granted to anyone who invents a new, original, and ornamental design for an article of manufacture;
3) Plant patents may be granted to anyone who invents or discovers and asexually reproduces any distinct and new variety of plant.
In order for an invention to be patentable it must be new as defined in the patent law, which provides that an invention cannot be patented if:
“(1) the claimed invention was patented, described in a printed publication, or in public use, on sale, or otherwise available to the public before the effective filing date of the claimed invention”;
“(2) the claimed invention was described in a patent issued (by the U.S.) or in an application for patent published or deemed published (by the U.S.), in which the patent or application, as the case may be, names another inventor and was effectively filed before the effective filing date of the claimed invention.”
The preparation of an application for patent and the conducting of the proceedings in the United States Patent and Trademark Office to obtain the patent is an undertaking requiring the knowledge of patent law and rules and Office practice and procedures, as well as knowledge of the scientific or technical matters involved in the particular invention.
Inventors may prepare their own applications and file them in the USPTO and conduct the proceedings themselves, but unless they are familiar with these matters or study them in detail, they may get into considerable difficulty. While a patent may be obtained in many cases by persons not skilled in this work, there would be no assurance that the patent obtained would adequately protect the particular invention.”
Source: USPTO.gov
