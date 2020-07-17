Dear M & M: I keep hearing about major retail store closures. Can you list a few of them? – Bill
Dear Bill: Considering COVID-19’s disastrous impact on retail coupled with the continued rise of online shopping, 2020 has brought a store closing list that’s getting bigger by the day. According to Business Insider, following record-high rates in 2019 more than 9,300 stores closed. This smashed the previous record of about 8,000 store closures in 2018.
The number of store closings this year will outpace previous records set in 2018 and 2019. The real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield estimates as many as 12,000 major chain stores could close in 2020. According to a report from retail data firm Coresight Research, 20,000 to 25,000 stores in the U.S. could permanently shutter this year. More than half of the closures would be situated in malls, which are taking a big hit and are facing huge challenges due to social distancing policies and consumer changes in shopping experiences.
As retailers struggle with dramatic drops in sales and traffic, here’s some of the major store closures we will see in 2020.
Pier 1 plans to close 450 of its 950 stores. In 2019, GameStop closed 320 stores. Company officials claim they will close at least 320 more in 2020. In 2020, the “Every Kiss Begins with a Kay,” Kay Jewelers, plans to close 300 stores out of the 1200 stores it has left.
The stationary chain Papyrus filed for bankruptcy in January and said it plans to close its 254 stores in the US and Canada. The vitamins and supplements retailer GNC filed for bankruptcy in June and said it expects to close 800 to 1,200 stores while it looks for a buyer for its business. GNC said it plans to close 248 right away as part of a restructuring process.
While Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, said in May that it plans to close 251 stores in the US and Canada this year, most of the closures — 238 — will be in the US. The Gap is closing hundreds of Gap-branded stores as it opens stores under other brands, including Old Navy and Atheta. The company said in February 2019 that it planned to close about 230 Gap stores over the next two years.
JC Penny filed for bankruptcy in May and plans to close 30 percent of its 846 stores. Most are located in major malls across the US. In February, the department store Macy’s said it will be closing 125 stores over the next three years and cutting thousands of corporate jobs. It also will be closing several office locations throughout the country and will consolidate customer service centers.
The conversation is almost getting to is there any major retail chain not considering closing some stores down? Of the nation’s 1,793 enclosed shopping malls, CoStar senior consultant Kevin Cody predicts as many as 500 are at risk of closure. Many analysts are predicting as many as one out of four malls will go dark in the next three years.
