Dear M & M: Not sure I can hold on much longer. What should I do to survive? This is going to take a while until my business is back in full swing – John
Dear John: As we flatten the curve in several areas worldwide and across the United States it seems more people are being infected in our area. The requirements of face masks, social distancing and other restrictions to keep it under control are desperately needed and should be followed to help stop the spread.
Unfortunately, with unemployment numbers on the rise, as the demand for products and services seems to not be bouncing back like we all want and need, in combination with the ripple effects of supply chain shortages everywhere we are forecasting more trouble ahead. Historically, the average recession has lasted 22 months in the United States. Given all of this we are dealing with a long-term problem.
So what do you do now to survive? It is called finding Blue Oceans. It is based on the concept of not swimming in waters bloodied by all the competition. A key to success is finding where you can swim in the water by yourself without all the competition. To discover an elusive Blue Ocean, Kim and Mauborgne (Authors of Blue Ocean Strategies) recommend that businesses consider what they call the Four Actions Framework to reconstruct buyer value elements in crafting a new value curve.
The framework poses four key questions: Raise: What factors should be raised well above the industry’s standard? Reduce: What factors were a result of competing against other industries and can be reduced? Eliminate: Which factors that the industry has long competed on should be eliminated? Create: Which factors should be created that the industry has never offered?
This exercise forces companies to examine every factor of competition, guiding leaders to discover the assumptions they unconsciously make while competing. Then you can begin the search for blue oceans within your industry and make the shift. I call it doing what no one else is doing in a better way. Source: Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne, Authors of Blue Ocean Strategies.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.