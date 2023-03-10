Dear M & M: Finding customers seems to be my biggest hurdle. Any ideas on how to overcome this problem? — Jack
Dear Jack: From large companies to successful small businesses they all know they have to do something to get people to buy. Waiting for leads to come through the door is a sure path to failure.
Customer acquisition is the number one problem most companies experience. With so many channels spreading marketing messages to consumers what makes you think your marketing message is reaching your audience?
Spraying and praying isn’t a good tactic for anyone. Who is the customer you are trying to capture? We are looking for an audience that is ready, willing and able to make a purchase.
Once you understand who you are trying to get as a customer to buy your stuff you will be better at creating content to get them to buy. Simple things like do they want customer service, quality or the lowest price?
Going the next step once you understand who your targeted audience is and what they want is understanding what channels of communication are they listening to help them make purchasing decisions? Do they read the newspaper, listen to country and western radio stations or are active on a specific social media platform? How do you find out what your customer wants and how they receive information?
It all starts by asking them and then listening to what they say? Finally, make sure you can measure what you are spending so you can determine how much it costs to acquire a customer. Your customer acquisition costs through your marketing efforts shouldn’t exceed how much you will make from acquiring that new customer once the sale has taken place.
