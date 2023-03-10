Dear M & M: Finding customers seems to be my biggest hurdle. Any ideas on how to overcome this problem? — Jack

Dear Jack: From large companies to successful small businesses they all know they have to do something to get people to buy. Waiting for leads to come through the door is a sure path to failure.

