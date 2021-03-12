Dear M & M: I have income from self-employment with no employees and file an IRS form 1040, Schedule C. How do I calculate the maximum amount I can borrow? – Frank
Dear Frank: From your 2019 or 2020 IRS form 1040, Schedule C, you may choses to use line 31 (net Profit) or line 7 (gross income). If this amount is over $100,000, you must reduce it to $100,000. If your net profit or gross income is negative or zero you are not eligible for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. The next step is to divide the annual net profit or gross income by 12 to get an average monthly amount. Finally, multiply that monthly average by 2.5. Eligible North American Industry Classification Standards (NAICS) code 72 businesses like restaurants or hotels determine its PPP loan amount by choosing an average monthly payroll option and then multiplying that figure by 3.5. Another important change is
TAX DEDUCTIBILITY. Allowable business expenses paid with PPP funds, from round one or two, are now tax deductible: The latest pandemic relief bill amended the CARES Act to specify that no deduction would be denied, no tax attribute would be reduced, and no basis increase would be denied, by reason of the exclusion from gross income of the forgiveness of an eligible loan. The change applies for tax years ending after March 27, 2020. The new revenue ruling makes “obsolete” previous IRS/Treasury guidance from the IRS and the Treasury last year in Notice 2020-32 and Revenue Ruling 2020-27, which stated that PPP loan forgiveness expenses could not be deducted. Remember allowable business expenses paid from (PPP) funds are now allowable business expenses with this new ruling. Be prepared to submit you 2019 or 2020 IRS form 1040 Schedule C to substantiate the amount you used to calculate your loan amounts. Source: SBA.gov