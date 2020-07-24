Dear M &M: I do not have an employee handbook. Seems like I had a lot of confusion with my employees lately on what the rules were to work here. Any thoughts on creating one? – Jill
Dear Jill: You hit the nail on the head. An employee handbook is something every employer should create to show what your expectations are. A good handbook will provide information about the company’s policies and procedures laying out all the details employee would need to know to work for the company. The goal is to prevent misunderstandings or misinterpretations of personnel procedural guidelines regarding coming in late and use of sick pay to retirement. Obviously, there are attorneys, online sources, human resource specialists and other employers that have handbooks to get help from. In the meantime, a good handbook should cover some of the following key points; work schedules, standards of conduct, anti-discrimination policies, employee benefits, paid holidays, leave policies, non-disclosures, conflict of interest statements, workplace and safety rules and should have a designated place or person to go to if they have any complaints. Keep it easy to understand, don’t include policies you don’t enforce or adhere to, regularly update it with current policy changes. Remember, everyone should have an employee handbook. The purpose of a good employee handbook is to inform your employees their rights and what you expect from them. It defends your company against any lawsuits coming from a lack of any employee misunderstandings. Most importantly it gives your employees direction on how you want them to do what they are supposed to be doing anyway. Statements about the company’s mission, vision, values and strategic goals as well as the company’s commitments to the employees should be included.
