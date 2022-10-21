Dear M & M: Any ideas about developing a marketing strategy that works? — Jan
Dear Jan: Every business is unique. No two businesses are ever the same. Sometimes a business goes into developing a marketing strategy thinking certain features or platforms need to be used. Melissa Forziat has some very important takeaways when planning and marketing.
Looking at these four key areas and incorporating them in your marketing strategy will go a long way in creating better results (lead generation, targeting nurturing, brand awareness and retention).
Lead generation is the first step to incorporate. Instead of spraying the masses try to concentrate on customers that want to do business with you. It’s called targeting your audience.
Now that we have their attention, what are we going to do to nurture that audience we have targeted? Is it a phone call, targeted mailing or perhaps inviting them to an event?
The third step is called brand awareness. How many times do they need to hear about you before they are ready to make a purchase? What are other people saying about your brand? Any efforts to expose your targeted market to your brand is what you are trying to do. Third party testimonials, word of mouth, exposure to video, websites, radio and print media are just a few options.
Finally, the last one called retention is very important. Customer retention is achieved by playing the long game and getting them to come back. Even if your product is a one-time purchase with no need for them ever to come back you still need to stay in front of them because they will be your best advocates. Like Melissa says lead generation, lead nurturing, brand awareness and retention all need to be incorporated in every marketing plan no matter what platform you use to communicate your marketing message from online to a newspaper coupon.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
