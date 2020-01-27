Dear M&M: I cannot find my business when I do a search on Google. What can I do?
– Dan
Dear Dan: This is a very serious problem, as Google is the No. 1 search engine and gets 12 billion searches a month.
In the US, it gets 67.5% of the US search market and 87.1% of the mobile search market.
According to MRCEO, just getting on the first page isn’t enough. Recent research by inboundmarketer shows hitting the first page, you are usually in the top 10 service providers for the category searched. Being number one gets 32.5% of the market. Number two gets 17.6% and number three gets 11.4%.
In comparison, if you are number 10 and still on the first page, you generally get 2.4% of the traffic.
Keywords are important. One needs to pay attention to what you are doing. Keyword A might get 10,000 hits a day while keyword B only gets 100. Being number one for keyword B will only get you 32 hits but being number 10 for keyword A will get you 100 clicks. It is very important to hire someone to help in this area if you are confused.
The days of listing in the Yellow Pages are gone. Google uses over 200 factors in determining the ranking of a website. Duplicate content can hurt your ranking. Google algorithms like fresh, updated content.
Internal links to other sites can strengthen your efforts to rank higher, and using keywords in copy are helpful.
Good third-party reviews will achieve a higher ranking. It is also very important when choosing what category your business listing is under fits what you are doing. If you were looking for your business, what words would you type in a search engine like Google to find you?
Right now, Google has 3,942 business categories. You can have one primary category and up to 10 alternate category listings for your business. If you haven’t done this or have not updated recently, go to “googlemybusiness.com” and claim your space or update with current information today.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.