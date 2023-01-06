Dear M & M: What are some things I should do in 2023 to sustain my business? — Jack

Dear Jack: The No. 1 thing to remember is learning lessons from mistakes in the past. Don’t repeat. Reassess pricing concentrate on products and services that have the highest gross margins. Inflation if it hasn’t already caused problems on profitability with increases in materials, supplies or labor costs get ready it will get harder in 2023.

