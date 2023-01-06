Dear M & M: What are some things I should do in 2023 to sustain my business? — Jack
Dear Jack: The No. 1 thing to remember is learning lessons from mistakes in the past. Don’t repeat. Reassess pricing concentrate on products and services that have the highest gross margins. Inflation if it hasn’t already caused problems on profitability with increases in materials, supplies or labor costs get ready it will get harder in 2023.
Tightens grip on cash. Don’t make any major capital expenses unless necessary. Renegotiate terms with suppliers. Do some cost comparisons from insurance to credit card processing fees. It’s time to get lean and save cash.
Talk to your customers. What needs have changed for them over the past year? Take a hard look at your competition. How many are not here anymore? Which ones are competing harder for larger market shares trying to get your customers? The landscape in each market has changed. What changes have occurred in your area? What are you going to do about it?
It’s called a plan or a strategy. Is your plan well thought out or are you making gut reactions as changes occur?
Now more than ever is not the time to take on more risk without rethinking thoroughly the steps you are taking. For most companies the most valuable asset is your employees. Did the good ones leave your organization? Do you need to rethink from compensation to providing other benefits to attract more people or to keep the ones you have left? Do the people that work for you like coming to work?
Sometimes it’s as simple as asking them, what they would like to see? Maybe they know a better way. Would it really hurt just to give them their birthday off? I don’t mean a random extra day off. Let them know you are thankful for what they contribute.
In conclusion, it’s all about listening to customers, employees and learning lessons from the past so you don’t repeat mistakes and take advantage and redo what worked.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
