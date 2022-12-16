Dear M & M: My employees are very important to the success of my business. What are some questions I should be asking them to see if they are happy here? - John
Dear John: Many say your employees are the most important asset or part of any business. They can sink or sail the ship. The bottom line, are they happy? Who wants to wake up every day and go somewhere you don’t want to be? I always like to ask this question. What are we not doing as a company that you feel we should do?
The interesting follow up question could be are you happy or enjoy working here? Sitting down with them at least annually and discussing the good, bad and ugly will tell a lot. Be ready to listen and make changes. People have a lot of choices out there about where to work. If you don’t care about your employees, why should they care about you?
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median number of years that wage and salary workers had been with their current employer was 4.1 years in January 2022. Median employee tenure was generally higher among older workers than younger ones.
For example, the median tenure of workers ages 55 to 64 (9.8 years) was more than three times that of workers ages 25 to 34 years (2.8 years). In January 2022, wage and salary workers in the public sector had a median tenure of 6.8 years, higher than the median of 3.7 years for private-sector employees.
One factor behind this difference is age. About 3 in 4 government workers were aged 35 and over, compared with about 3 in 5 private wage and salary workers. Federal government employees had a higher median tenure (7.5 years) than state (6.3 years) or local government (6.9 years) employees. (See table 5.) Among the major private industries, workers in manufacturing had the highest tenure, at 5.2 years in January 2022.
By contrast, workers in leisure and hospitality had the lowest median tenure (2.0 years). These differences in tenure reflect many factors, one of which is varying age distributions across the industries; workers in manufacturing tend to be older than those in leisure and hospitality.
