Dear M & M: My employees are very important to the success of my business. What are some questions I should be asking them to see if they are happy here? - John

Dear John: Many say your employees are the most important asset or part of any business. They can sink or sail the ship. The bottom line, are they happy? Who wants to wake up every day and go somewhere you don’t want to be? I always like to ask this question. What are we not doing as a company that you feel we should do?

