Dear M & M: I am sole proprietor in Arizona and want to register my trade name so no one else can use it. How do I go about this? — Joan
Dear Joan: According to the Arizona Office of the Secretary of State the registration of trade names and marks is not legally required in Arizona, but is an accepted business practice. Corporations and Limited Liability Companies are advised to check name availability with the Corporation Commission at http://www.cc.state.az.us. It is not necessary for these entities to register with both the Corporation Commission and the Secretary of State.
Names are protected through cross-indexing between the two Divisions Remember Arizona registration of trade names only protect you in Arizona. Once you have checked to see if the name is still available and no one else has registered your name in Arizona you can go to the following web site (www.azsos.gov) and download the one page application, fill it out and mail it in.
Filing Fee and Payment is $10; for expedited service, include an additional $25. Checks or money orders shall be made payable to the Secretary of State. Credit cards are not accepted. Any questions call (602) 542-6187; in-state/toll-free (800) 458-5842. All forms once again are available on the Secretary of State’s Website, www.azsos.gov. As always one would want to consult with an attorney experienced in this area.
To file for a federal trademark, contact the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office located at 2021 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington, VA. General information requests should be addressed to General Information Services, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Crystal Plaza 3, Room 2C02, Washington, DC 20231. Questions regarding federal trademark registration can be answered at 800/786-9199 or on the Internet at http://www.uspto.gov/.
You can conduct federal trademark searches at the US Patent and Trademark Office’s web site at http://www.uspto.gov/; in the left column click on “Trademarks” to see a list of all available trademark resources, or click on “Search” under the “Trademark” heading to go directly to TESS (Federal Trademark Database).
