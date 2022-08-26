Purchase Access

Dear M & M: I am sole proprietor in Arizona and want to register my trade name so no one else can use it. How do I go about this? — Joan

Dear Joan: According to the Arizona Office of the Secretary of State the registration of trade names and marks is not legally required in Arizona, but is an accepted business practice. Corporations and Limited Liability Companies are advised to check name availability with the Corporation Commission at http://www.cc.state.az.us. It is not necessary for these entities to register with both the Corporation Commission and the Secretary of State.

