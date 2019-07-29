Dear M & M: I am interested in selling my business. Where do I start? – Dan
Dear Dan: A huge mistake most people make is waiting too long or not planning far enough ahead. It generally takes two to four years to sell a business. Bizbuysell estimates only one in five businesses for sale actually sell. As high as 80 percent just close their doors and go away.
Understanding why you are selling is key. If you’re not making any money doing this, what makes you think someone else can? Is the business viable? Have you showed on your income tax returns you are making money?
Updated business records, business historical data or information on sales trends, customer lists, contracts, market value of equipment, inventory valuations, appraised records of buildings and land are an important part of selling your business.
Finding the right broker to help you sell is crucial. Interviewing several brokers before you list with anyone is important. Don’t think you won’t have to continue to market that your business is for sale just because you have it listed with a broker.
Going forward, all marketing strategies really need to boost sales. Cleaning up financials, generating cash from selling old inventory, collecting accounts receivables aggressively are just some of the areas one needs to look at.
Comparisons of past years’ sales and expenses tells a story. What story do you want to tell?
Forbes magazine says, “One-third of surveyed business owners selling a business had not even thought about management succession, and only 25 percent were comfortable that their management team would be successful if the owner wasn’t involved after the transaction.”
Like I said, it takes two to four years to sell a business. Sometimes it is possible to get your bank to prequalify a prospective buyer. Are you willing to be involved in an owner financed structure? Many say when you are planning to start a business, what is your plan to end it? Have you drafted a contract for sale? Are you certain you are asking the right price?
In the end, it is what the buyer is willing to pay and what the seller is willing to accept. Do you know your bottom line?
