Dear M&M: How much should I be paying a month to advertise my business? – Bob
Dear Bob: There is never a set amount or a silver bullet answer to this. Every business depending on market conditions, competition, life cycle of the business, substitute products, changes in shopping habits, your industry, market awareness and numerous other changing events in today’s business world has different reasons to spend money or time on marketing.
The best answer is a question: Have you done a complete marketing plan? Henry Ford said it best, “Stopping advertising to save money is like stopping your watch to save time.”
Overall, all companies spent almost 10% of their revenue on advertising. Here is a list by industry sector showing what sectors spend the most on marketing according to Statistica, Retail: 21.9%, Automotive: 12.6%, Financial Services: 12.2%, Telecom: 10.7%, CPG & consumer products: 8.8%, Travel: 8.0%, Computing products and consumer electronics: 7.8%, Media: 6.1%, Entertainment: 5.1%, Health and pharma: 2.6%, all other: 4.3%.
Remember, retail does not spend 21.9% of sales on marketing. However, they did spend 21.9% of all the money spent on advertising in 2019. Interviews with top CEO’s that have revenues that make up more than 10% of all online sales claim they spend 13% of their sales on marketing.
There are problems with computing sales as a percent of budget allocated to marketing. Wal-Mart spends nearly $3 billion a year on advertising. With over $500 billion in sales, this represents less than 1%. Who hasn’t seen at least one ad last week or maybe even seen some ad from Wal-Mart today. The sheer volume of Wal-Mart’s sales allows them to spend less as a percentage of sales than many competitors because the dollar amount available. Not many companies out there generate in sales what they spend in advertising.
It is interesting to note the US outspends all other countries on advertising. Here is a list of what everyone spends; U.S.: $197.47 billion, China: $79.08 billion, Japan: $41.85 billion, UK: $24.21 billion, Germany: $22.74 billion, Brazil: $14.89 billion, South Korea: $12.13 billion, Australia: $12.02 billion, France: $11. 95 billion, Indonesia: $8.71 billion, Canada: $8.66 billion and India: $8.65 billion. It is generally agreed a company should spent between 1% to 10% of revenues on marketing to execute a marketing plan.
John Wanamaker, who lived from 1838-1922, said it best, “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half.”
