Dear M & M: I am having problems determining a price for my services. Any ideas? – Bob
Dear Bob: Price is a very important part of the marketing mix (Product, Price, Place and Promotion).
Every business should have a pricing strategy. The key word here is “strategy.” Thought needs to go into what you are going to charge. The best place to start is to do a competitive analysis and see what your competition is offering and how much they are charging. Pricing is based on numerous things. Remember, at the end of the day, if you aren’t taking in more than you are spending, you are out of business. Sounds simple, but more goes into it than that.
Remember that people need to be ready, willing and able to make a purchase. We can’t just price everything high enough to cover our expenses. Entwined in this whole process is something called a value proposition. A value proposition refers to what the company promises to deliver. It is a statement about your brand or company. It tells people what you stand for, how you operate and why you deserve their business.
A company’s value proposition could be a testimony or marketing statement on why your organization offers more value or has a better solution to solve a consumer’s problem. Why do you do it better and why should people buy from you?
You don’t necessarily have to be the cheapest choice. Service after the sale, offering more choices or variety, upgrading to better quality or just being open in a convenient location long after everyone else is closed could be examples of reasons to charge more.
A great suggestion is to look at various pricing strategies out there before you price. Bundling, skimming, psychological and penetration pricing are just a few examples.
Remember our marketing mix (Product, Place, Price and Promotion). The product, place and promotion all affect costs. Price is the only component that affects revenue or how much you take in.
In a nutshell, price represents an assessment of the value the consumer sees in your product or service and what they are willing to pay to get it.
“Perhaps the reason price is all your customers care about is because you haven’t given them anything else to care about.” – Seth Godin, Author, “All Marketers Are Liars.”
Concentrate on your value proposition and adjust pricing accordingly.
