Dear M & M: I recently heard business is a game. There are two ways to play any game. One way is the finite game and the other way is the infinite game. Explain what game should I play? – Don
Dear Don: Let me explain the finite and the infinite game. A finite game is one that ends when there is only room for one winner and a loser, or in some cases there could be several losers. A finite game has a set of rules and has an ending.
In an infinite game the rules change as the game is played and there is no end to the game. In a finite game the goal is to win. In an infinite game the goal is to keep the game going.
Infinite players look more into the future to be better able to position themselves to deal more effectively with whatever new challenge comes up. A finite player spends more time in the past because that’s where the wins took place.
In finite games rules are obeyed and followed. A finite player seeks power (has to be the winner). An infinite player believes in changing the rules and displays strength by being self-sufficient and is happy as long as the game continues.
Business is a game, it should be fun. I want the fun or the business to continue. Imagine what we could accomplish if we kept the game going vs. spending our time and efforts squashing the competition doing all that we could to make everyone else loose so we could be the winner?
Finite players play in boundaries. Infinite players play with boundaries. It’s a choice which game would you rather play.
“Because finite game players must follow the rules, which may be many, and must play to win, they often feel like they don't have a choice. But they can always choose not to play, or to play a different game.”
Source: James Carse, the Director of Religious Studies at New York University, Finite and Infinite Games