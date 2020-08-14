Dear M & M: What are three important things every business needs to be doing to succeed in today’s business environment? — Jack
Dear Jack: As always, every business has its own unique problems and solutions to every problem. However, with that said you might find it difficult to operate unless you have taken care of the following three things. They are listed in any specific order.
First and foremost, can you make money? How are you going to keep the doors open? Can you and are you generating enough money in this business to pay yourself, your suppliers, the landlord and be able to keep the lights on? Again, have you been able to pay all the bills and yourself to keep doing it? If you are not paying yourself. Come and see me. I have all kinds of things you can do for free.
The second area is need. People must have a genuine need for your product or services. Let’s go a little deeper. They must be ready, willing and able to make a purchase. Just because they need it can they afford it and are they willing to buy it right now? Right now, I don’t need a Christmas tree. Come see me in a couple of months. I might need one then. If your price isn’t too high.
Number three, how do they know you are the person or the place to go to get one? How do they get there? Is it a website they go to click a button to order? Can they find you on Google maps? Do you have a delivery service, drive through window or a store they can go inside to make a purchase? Are you open the time they want to buy it?
Summing this up; 1). Are you making money doing it? 2). Do they really want and need it? 3). Do they know you are the place to get it? All this is “Easy to say. Hard to do.” I can’t think of a situation if you are not doing these three things you probably won’t succeed.