Dear M & M: I am an owner of a company in Cochise County. I received a Payroll Program (PPP) loan. I have 3 employees. One of my employees refuses to come back to work. They say they can make more money staying home and not working. I need to bring back at least 75% of my workforce and pay 75% of my loan on payroll. The other 25% can be spent on rent, mortgage interest or utilities to qualify for the forgiveness part of the loan. What should I do in regards to this employee that refuses to come back to work to stay in compliance of the 75% rules? — Betty
Dear Betty: The Treasury Department has guidance and that can be found at the following link; https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/Paycheck-Protection-Program-Frequently-Asked-Questions.pdf. The employer should do what is reasonable in making the workplace a safe environment and in good faith have made a written offer to rehire and document the employees rejection of that offer. Employees and employers should be aware that a rejection of offers of re-employment could lead to forfeit of eligibility of continued employment and loss of unemployment compensation. Unemployment is a benefit one is entitled to if you have lost your job, have not quit or refused to come back to work. Remember, (PPP) is a loan. 75% of your workforce must be brought back or on the payroll and 75% of your expenses claimed for forgiveness must be spent on eligible payroll costs to have any amounts be forgiven. Wages paid must be 75% of the amounts paid before the (PPP) loan to be eligible for forgiveness. Eligible (PPP) payroll costs cover certain allowable expenses like; vacation, parental, family, medical and sick leave. Please check to make certain any payroll costs you are claiming as a deduction are covered under this act. Other non-payroll expenses covered under this act can be rent/mortgage interest or utilities. These other expenses covered (rent/mortgage interest, utilities) can not exceed 25% of the total expenses claimed. It is best to hire a qualified labor law attorney if you are considering hazard pay, bonuses or temporary pay increases or if you have any doubt concerning covered expenses or encounter any employee issues in regards to this act. You must spend part of this money in 10 days to remain compliant. Remember, the intent of this act was to keep people working so they didn’t have to collect unemployment benefits. Within 10 days of the receipt of this loan cut some payroll checks to your employees. In 8 weeks, you have to go back to the place your loan originated with documentation showing how you spent the money. It is OK to hire a new person to replace the one that refused to come back to work. Keep that new person’s wages are at least 75% of the amount paid to the worker that refused to come back to work. Seek qualified help if you are considering hiring a new person paying more than the person you are replacing made.
Source: Farhang & Medcoff Attorneys at Law Tucson, AZ
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation