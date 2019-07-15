Dear M & M: I am a small company and can’t afford a full time human resource person. Any suggestions? – George
Dear George: Avoiding the top mistakes most companies make would be a good start. An outdated employee handbook is probably the No. 1 mistake most companies make.
A good employee handbook sets the rules your organization runs by. It should include acceptable and expected behavior and provide employees with tangible guidelines.
Mistake number two is failing to document unacceptable behavior. When a violation occurs, it must be accurately and thoroughly documented. Although it may seem time consuming to write in a file that someone was reprimanded for repeated tardiness, it’s important evidence that can support a decision to terminate for unsatisfactory job performance.
A common third mistake is incomplete employee files. Keep everything from I-9s to employee evaluations. Inaccurate job descriptions, hasty hires, poor training programs are just a few areas to make certain you are not doing at a minimum. Make certain you are not engaged in any age, racial, harassment, hostile work environment discrimination.
Let’s say you don’t even have an employee handbook. There are templates online, HR Companies you can hire to help areas you need help with. Don’t ignore this very important part of your business. It is the people who do the work to help you meet your goals and strategies.
Time needs to be taken to make sure you have this part of your business going in the right direction or you don’t stand a chance to be a successful business. According to Elite Compliance, employment lawsuits have increased 400 percent in the last 20 years. In wrongful termination cases the average cost to defend is $85,000. Making matters worse, a typical jury verdict awards $500,000 to the employee if you lose. The Fair Labor Standards Act allows a business to be fined up to $10,000. Subsequent violations can include imprisonment for up to six months.
