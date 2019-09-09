Dear M&M: World e-commerce is important; what about selling and shipping internationally? Bob
Dear Bob: China, the U.S., Australia and India have 45 percent and up expectations on growth in sales, from internet games to produce. Payment terms, shipping challenges, brand recognition and brand reputation need to be considered. Legal issues from patent infringement to export compliance and following all the rules and regulations from the U.S. side to almost every country you might want to sell to make the challenges to sell to other countries more difficult.
Recent changes in policies concerning trade duties and exports taxes are changing the landscapes. Huge manufacturers overseas are shifting to selling directly to the consumer, as goods shipped over $800 per day per consumer are subject to regulatory compliance. So, if overseas suppliers stay under the $800 limit and ship directly to consumers, you also can avoid many compliance issues. Meaning, if you sell to China, sell directly to the consumer.
Placing products to sell to direct drop ship companies that sell to consumers overseas might be a way to go. Trends in e-commerce are shifting to moving small quantities over huge shipments in order to avoid tariffs. Instead of selling to that huge distributor thousands of dollars in merchandise, take a look at who is the fulfillment distributer or marketer, and sell directly to the consumer.
In today’s marketplace, one cannot avoid these online markets. Choose your online marketing strategies carefully. U.S. sellers from eBay to Amazon sell directly to consumers worldwide. Other countries have their Amazon and eBay-type companies selling directly to consumers. Check out fulfillment opportunities with them. Generally, selling business to business is more expensive. Bypass the middleman and sell directly to the consumers.
Go where the fish are and fish. Consumers everywhere are shopping online using social media in every country. Creating relevant and engaging content worldwide, watching third-party reviews and where they are coming from.
Remember, the U.S. has only 5 percent of the world’s population. Why not sell to the other 95 percent? Drop shippers that have a call center with agents locally that can take care of customer service issues, that can speak the language of the country you are selling to should be a question you should answer in choosing your fulfillment drop shipper overseas when using the strategy of selling directly to the consumer.
Remember, too, that shipping costs will go up selling directly to the consumer. Are these increased shipping costs more than the duties or taxes you are avoiding by shipping smaller quantities over bulk shipments to that seller reselling in that other country? Terms of payment from individual consumers to large companies all have risks.
Payment terms from country to county are different. Many third-party credit card suppliers can handle bank exchange rates globally. From Stripe to PayPal, they can minimize most of the risk on international currency transactions. You probably won’t even need to establish a bank account in many of the countries you are selling in.
Many customers’ perceived value worldwide on things like free shipping can be as high as 40 percent. Checkout counters are available for many countries using algorithms to find the cheapest shipping worldwide to any country. Technologies are out there to facilitate global sales. Fish where the fish are. If demand for your products exists in Sweden, why not sell there?
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.