Dear M & M: I need to close my business. What steps do I need to take? – Don
Dear Don: Just as every business needs to do certain things to open or operate a business, shutting one down might require more steps than covered in this article.
Biggest consideration before you take steps to close, can you sell it? Going down the trail to sell creates a whole new list of what you need to do. With that being said, pretty much every business should do the following steps to close for good.
If you are operating as an LLC or another form of corporation you need to legally dissolve your business entity. Remember to follow the rules in the state you registered in.
Your operating agreement should have what steps you need to do to dissolve your organization. Obviously, one should collect any monies owed to you, pay all the bills you owe and sell off any assets you have.
File and pay any final payroll, sales tax and business taxes. Most of these forms will have a box you can check called “Final Return.”
Distribute any money left after meeting all obligations to any partners or shareholders. Make sure you close your employer identification number, any lines of credit with suppliers, resolve any lease obligations, and close business checking or any third-party credit card processing accounts or agreements.
As always, reaching out to professional help from accountants and attorneys would be beneficial.