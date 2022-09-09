Purchase Access

Dear M & M: Any tips on pricing? Sometimes I feel I might be a little too low. With all this talk about raising prices and inflation I am afraid to make any increases. — Joe

Dear Joe: Every business owner always has a fear of losing customers from pricing services or products too high. As always, one should be aware of your competitors and what they are charging. Keep this in mind: If you're losing money or not making enough to cover expenses you will go out of business. I would take a serious look at what you can do to add extra value to what you are selling.

