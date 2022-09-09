Dear M & M: Any tips on pricing? Sometimes I feel I might be a little too low. With all this talk about raising prices and inflation I am afraid to make any increases. — Joe
Dear Joe: Every business owner always has a fear of losing customers from pricing services or products too high. As always, one should be aware of your competitors and what they are charging. Keep this in mind: If you're losing money or not making enough to cover expenses you will go out of business. I would take a serious look at what you can do to add extra value to what you are selling.
Sometimes it could be as simple as a service call after the sale. Have you ever had a carpet cleaning company show up the next day to make sure everything was OK and to check and see if any spots didn't get cleaned? The last time I took my car to have the oil changed they gave me a coupon to get a free car wash. When I bought a new cell phone last month the sales person told me if I needed help with anything from downloading a new app to helping me set up my passwords to have my Facebook and email work please let him know.
I have an insurance agent that does charge a little more than other companies. Anytime I have ever had to use my policy it's one call to him and he takes care of it. The service he gives makes me stay with him.
Cheaper very rarely is worth the few dollars or cents you might save. Think seriously about what you can execute to provide value to your customers by adding something extra to your service or product that no one else is doing.
Sometimes it might be as simple as just being nice. Know who they are, pay attention to what they want. Sounds simple, but go that extra mile.
I had a company call me last week. A year ago I ordered a birthday cake for a friend. They reminded me it was his birthday again and would I like to order another cake? They even remembered he liked butterscotch. When I showed up to pick up the cake they made me a cupcake out of some of the extra batter and frosting so I could sample it.
Who do you think I am going to buy my next cake from?
Sometimes we forget it is all about three things. Service before, during and after the sale. We all advertise before the sale to get customers in. Some of us treat customers special during the sale. How many of us do anything after the sale to really thank them or to follow up to make sure everything is OK?
Remember there are more than 50 pricing strategies from bundling, to skimming, to penetration pricing. It's not always about raising prices. Maybe it is taking a look at your overall pricing strategy. Pricing is not even in the top 10 of most customer complaint lists. Out of stock, broken or defective, issues not resolved, products not meeting expectations, poor customer service, preferred payment not accepted, long waits in lines, never open when I go there, not enough variety or different choices are just a few of the most common complaints more frequently then the price was too high.