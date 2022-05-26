Dear M & M: Do I need to charge sales taxes in my business? – Joe.
Dear Joe: Most people call it a sales tax. In Arizona, we call it a Transaction Privilege Tax. The state has given you the privilege to conduct business and one of the responsibilities as a business is paying taxes on items or some services you are selling.
Business owners in Arizona are considered vendors who can, if they so choose, pass this tax on to the consumer. Every city and county in Arizona has different rules on what is taxed and at what rate.
To find your tax rates in Arizona Google search Arizona Tax Rate Tables or go to the Arizona Department of Revenue website, azdor.gov, and you can see online the various rates being charged.
0Applying for and making payments are all done online at aztaxes.gov. The cost for a license is generally about $12. Every year you have to renew. However, right now, they aren’t charging any fees to renew your license. This could change at any time.
Employees who work for the Arizona Department of Revenue are not liable for any verbal advice given over the phone. One should write a letter with questions and there will be a response in writing.
The department is responsible for any advice or ruling they give you in writing. Tax rules, rates and regulation are constantly changing. It is up to you as the privileged business owner to know the latest and current rules.
Remember, even if you had no gross receipts or sales during a reporting period you must still file and check the box with no gross receipts to report.
In Arizona, the business owner is personally responsible to file and pay on time. Generally, a sales tax is applied to physical objects like a pencil, car or a meal at a restaurant, etc. However, some services can be taxable, such as photography, amusement, publishing, transportation and telecommunications.
Consignment sales, online sales, sales to tax exempt organizations, barter, sales to resellers are all complicated and have situational rules regulating sales taxes or transaction privilege taxes.
Remember, you are the privileged person allowed to conduct business and you should know the rules, rates, reporting and payments schedules required by your business transactions to be compliant. Bottom line, if you don’t know, find out. Just because a similar business is doing something don’t assume they are doing it right.
Generally, advice from your bookkeeper, accountant or tax advisor is correct, but if it isn’t, you are the responsible party and could be subject to fines and penalties if you did something wrong.
Best advice is to write a letter to the Arizona Department of Revenue and find out if your service or sale might be taxable.