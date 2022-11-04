Dear M & M: What are some ideas I should think about when starting or running an existing business?— Dan
Dear Dan: The most important part of any business according to Warren Buffet is the value proposition. He says, “Price is what you pay, value is what you get.”
Remember, there are two parts to this. The first part is what are you as the business owner offering? The second half is what did you deliver? At the end of the day your value should define what you do. Your purpose should add something of value that actually benefits the purchaser. Paraphrasing Elon Musk who once said to be successful, execute what others can’t.
At the end of the day it’s all about what the consumer really believes you can or are doing. When I first heard Avis was No. 2 and that they were trying harder, I believed it and to this day still rent a car from them whenever I get the chance. After this commercial started and people heard it, people started renting cars from Avis. It was the first time they ever made a profit.
A few years later Enterprise opened and generated more sales than Hertz and Avis combined. They had a better idea offering rental cars at more locations than just at airports. Why should you have to go to an airport just to rent a car?
According to Kristin Kizer in his article “10 largest rental car companies in the US,” Enterprise has about 1.1 million cars and 6,000 locations with almost $24 billion in sales. Hertz and Avis have close to 800,000 cars with around 6,200 locations worldwide combined with just less than $12 billion in annual sales.
I think offering more value enabling people to rent cars at locations other than airports does offer more benefits to the purchaser.
