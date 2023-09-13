Dear M&M: It’s getting scary out here. I see so many major retailers going out of business. Any thoughts on things to do to stay in business? — Dan
Dear Dan: According to Business Insider nearly 2,300 stores will close across America in 2023. Bed Bath and Beyond will close 800-plus more stores this year to include even Walmart closing 23 underperforming stores across the U.S.
We see it everywhere from Main Street to every shopping center getting emptier with going out of business signs growing.
Time to take a serious look. Is there a disrupting technology, substitute product or has someone else found a more affordable or better way to service your customers? Does anyone reading this still have a landline or phone hooked up to a wall in your kitchen at your house? Do they even print the yellow pages anymore?
From Blockbuster Videos to ordering out of a Sear and Roebuck catalogue, you can see giant retailers no longer in business. In my opinion the major reason a business fails is simply the market does not need your products or the way you serve it anymore.
Ask yourself, are you relevant? Do people still want your stuff? Are you losing customers, having trouble paying the bills and just getting tired of the whole thing? Are you excited to come to work, looking for new ways to do things and love implementing new ideas?
Business is always about doing something innovative and new. Trends, fads and competing forces are continually changing. People will continue to go out of business.
What are you doing to be relevant? As soon as people no longer want what you have or find a way to buy it differently it’s time to stop digging the hole just to make it deeper.
It’s called innovation. Innovation described in the dictionary is done by introducing new methods, new procedures or new products.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone