Dear M & M: I am concerned about interest rates. Any thoughts on how high they might go? – Dan

Dear Dan: Historical data according to Freddie Mac shows the lowest Fixed Mortgage Rate in the U.S. in December 2020 at 2.68%. The highest FMR occurred in October 1981 at 18.45%.

