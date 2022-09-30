Dear M & M: I am concerned about interest rates. Any thoughts on how high they might go? – Dan
Dear Dan: Historical data according to Freddie Mac shows the lowest Fixed Mortgage Rate in the U.S. in December 2020 at 2.68%. The highest FMR occurred in October 1981 at 18.45%.
Many blame OPEC and the embargo as the cause. It seems oil not only drives our cars, it also has a strong influence on economic conditions. According to WalletHub, the highest rate charges by a credit card company was in 2010 at 79.8%. Today there are a few out there at 36%.
Legally, there is no cap on credit card interest. Credit card companies are allowed to charge any interest rate. However, they must clearly state what that rate is in the card’s terms and conditions when you sign agreeing to the terms.
Companies that would like to charge outrageous interest rates are limited by what people are willing to pay. You should always make sure you know a card’s interest rate before applying. Otherwise, it may come as a nasty surprise.
In Arizona, interest rates are set to the maximum rate of 10%. With this in place consumers and creditors can contract for any rate agreed upon. Therefore, you could pay higher than 10% if you sign the agreement to pay more. Make sure you read all the fine print before you sign any contract.
