Dear M & M: I am hearing banks are tightening and are moving more cautiously in approving business loans. — Dan
Dear Dan: Here are some things you need to consider to increase your approval odds.
Have you ever received a past loan from the lender you are making your ask to? I would start the conversation by asking the lender what are they loaning money for and what you are intending to do with the money.
Let’s say this loan is to start a business and the lender does not loan money to startups and it considers a startup a business that hasn’t been in business for at least two years. If this is your situation?
Start by looking for a lender that will loan money to a startup. Some loans that are tied to a building requires the owner or borrower to occupy 51% of the building. Some lenders will not loan money to different industries, from gun stores to restaurants.
Land speculation, a business you have no experience in, or a business that doesn’t generate enough cash to make the monthly payments are going to be hard to finance.
Paying more than appraised value is problematic. Remember, any lender is going to want some sort of collateral. What is your plan to put up something in case you default? What is your credit score? How have you met past obligations?
In summary, your capacity to repay the loan, your business and personal credit profiles, filling out all the forms correctly and the time it takes to provide support documentation to the lender, from current debt schedules to past tax returns, all are equally important.
No one is going to 100% finance the whole thing; they all want you to have what they call “skin in the game.” If you aren’t willing to risk something, why should they? A question I always ask is the current owner willing to finance the deal?
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
