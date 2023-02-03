Dear Jan: According to the IRS, “Self-employment tax is a tax consisting of Social Security and Medicare taxes primarily for individuals who work for themselves. It is similar to the Social Security and Medicare taxes withheld from the pay of most wage earners. The self-employment tax rate is 15.3%. The rate consists of two parts: 12.4% for Social Security (old-age, survivors and disability insurance) and 2.9% for Medicare (hospital insurance). You must pay self-employment tax and file Schedule SE (Form 1040 or 1040-SR) if either of the following applies. Your net earnings from self-employment (excluding church employee income) were $400 or more.”
It is strongly advised to consult a CPA, bookkeeper or payroll specialist when figuring wages, tips and net earnings when calculating what part may be subject to any combination of the Social Security part of self-employment taxes or social security taxes. There are limits to the amount earned and what part of income is subject to self-employment taxes.
Payroll, Social Security and taxes is an area in your business where you want to make certain you are following the rules.
Drilldown Solutions had a pretty good answer when asked how much money a business has to earn to declare it a business and pay taxes. It said, “There is no single formula or tax rate that entrepreneurs can rely on to calculate how much income a business can earn without having to pay taxes on it. There are too many factors that affect the determination of a business’ taxable earnings for any specific number to make the determination.”
I always say if you earned a dollar conducting business, find a qualified tax preparer to look at your particular situation to find out what you need to do. Remember, if you received more than $400 in net earnings from self-employment, you do owe self-employment taxes.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
