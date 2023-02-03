Dear M & M: What is self-employment tax? — Jan

Dear Jan: According to the IRS, “Self-employment tax is a tax consisting of Social Security and Medicare taxes primarily for individuals who work for themselves. It is similar to the Social Security and Medicare taxes withheld from the pay of most wage earners. The self-employment tax rate is 15.3%. The rate consists of two parts: 12.4% for Social Security (old-age, survivors and disability insurance) and 2.9% for Medicare (hospital insurance). You must pay self-employment tax and file Schedule SE (Form 1040 or 1040-SR) if either of the following applies. Your net earnings from self-employment (excluding church employee income) were $400 or more.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?